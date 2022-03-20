ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter.

TBT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. 6,176,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,840,154. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

