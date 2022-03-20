ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €14.90 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €14.90 ($16.37) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.77) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($19.89) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.39 ($20.21).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM opened at €11.89 ($13.06) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($20.88). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.30. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.