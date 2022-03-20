Prosperity Planning Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $52.23 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

