Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 2,887 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 221,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after purchasing an additional 793,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after purchasing an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

