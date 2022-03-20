Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 730,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $48,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

PEG stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

