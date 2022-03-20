Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZYGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

INZY stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.68. Inozyme Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 16,531.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

