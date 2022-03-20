Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of OXY opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,792 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

