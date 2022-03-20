Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Increased by Analyst

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Coupa Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

COUP stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

