Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.