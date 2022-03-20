Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Reduced by Analyst

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

CARR stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,540,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Carrier Global by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.