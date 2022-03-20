Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for National Health Investors, Inc. Lifted by Truist Financial (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21. Truist Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 37.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $76.52. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,750,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

