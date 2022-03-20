Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Q2 stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Q2 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $342,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

