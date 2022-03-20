Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.79. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

