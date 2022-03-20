Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $126.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day moving average of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 584,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,995,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 23,830 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.