Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Quest Resource updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 88,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Resource has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

QRHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Quest Resource in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects.

