Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quidel were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Quidel by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 14,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06.

Quidel ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

