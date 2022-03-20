Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27.32 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $292.00 million and $27.32 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.61 or 0.06983535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.82 or 0.99918356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041210 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 209,539,888,031 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.