Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SO stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.