Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KD opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

