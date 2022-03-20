Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 59.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

