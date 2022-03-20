Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 17.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.