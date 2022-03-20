Raymond James Boosts NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target to $24.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NREF stock opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1,054.09, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $320.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.82. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:NREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 70.90% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.