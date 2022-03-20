Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Real Matters alerts:

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 141,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,626. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.96 and a one year high of C$18.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$434.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.