Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 143.12%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Red Cat stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth $1,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Red Cat by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 273,068 shares during the period. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100,154 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

