Redd One Day Trading Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,887.69 or 1.00059475 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00067786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001976 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015233 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.63 or 0.00261875 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

