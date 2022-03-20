renDOGE Price Up 6% Over Last Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $350,678.21 and $17,295.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.63 or 0.06982771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.78 or 0.99831992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00041204 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

