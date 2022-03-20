Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.50 million and the highest is $193.21 million. Repligen posted sales of $142.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $820.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $828.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $946.77 million, with estimates ranging from $894.20 million to $990.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

Repligen stock traded up $10.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.43. 608,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average is $243.09. Repligen has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

