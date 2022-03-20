Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after buying an additional 1,119,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,328,000 after buying an additional 3,567,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,750,000 after buying an additional 331,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after buying an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after buying an additional 3,945,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

REZI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

