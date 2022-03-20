Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Receives $4.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RESN shares. Benchmark cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Resonant alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant during the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Resonant by 2,871.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Resonant stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.24. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

About Resonant (Get Rating)

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.