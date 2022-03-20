Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,938 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 578,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $22,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

