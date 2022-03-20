Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 236.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $60,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.99.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.