Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

