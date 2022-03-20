Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.85 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cummins by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after buying an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $87,129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cummins by 25.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 901,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,031 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

CMI opened at $206.75 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

