Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $34 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $34,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.