Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $54.45 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $54,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,818,000 after acquiring an additional 255,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after acquiring an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of MNST opened at $80.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.