Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

