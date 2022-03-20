Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,305 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Anthem were worth $37,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,934,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,886,000 after acquiring an additional 535,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $478.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.27. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.34 and a 52-week high of $482.15.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

