Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,658 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,405 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

BND stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

