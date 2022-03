Reviewing Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fuse Science alerts:

This table compares Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $430.10 million 5.75 $140.86 million $2.89 20.12

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 32.72% 24.36% 13.74%

Volatility and Risk

Fuse Science has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fuse Science and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 1 4 0 2.50

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuse Science (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport. The Tourist segment includes Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo airports. The Regional segment consists of Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas. The Border segment comprises of Ciudad Juárez and Reynosa. The Hotel segment manages the Terminal 2 NH Collection Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel. The Industrial Park segment operates the OMA-VYNMSA Industrial Park. The Other segment refers to the holding company and its service companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.