Reviewing GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) & Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) and Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Pharos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 12.98% 37.74% 12.15% Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and Pharos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 3.21 $191.81 million $7.54 19.05 Pharos Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pharos Energy.

Volatility & Risk

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharos Energy has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GN Store Nord A/S and Pharos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pharos Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus price target of $510.00, suggesting a potential upside of 255.05%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Pharos Energy.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Pharos Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Pharos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

