Reviewing Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) & NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NortonLifeLock and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 2 4 0 2.67 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Great Elm Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 6.26 $554.00 million $1.54 17.82 Great Elm Group $60.85 million 0.87 -$8.08 million ($0.32) -6.00

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Group. Great Elm Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Great Elm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of Great Elm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 33.07% -297.43% 14.88% Great Elm Group -13.00% -15.25% -5.10%

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Great Elm Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Great Elm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

