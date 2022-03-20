Reviewing Vimeo (VMEO) & Its Peers

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) is one of 108 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vimeo to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vimeo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million -$52.77 million -38.70 Vimeo Competitors $7.99 billion $2.11 billion 64.62

Vimeo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo. Vimeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -13.47% -12.64% -7.78% Vimeo Competitors -8.84% -16.03% -4.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vimeo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Vimeo Competitors 1044 4327 9130 295 2.59

Vimeo presently has a consensus target price of $22.43, indicating a potential upside of 75.63%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Vimeo peers beat Vimeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

