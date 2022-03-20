Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,900 ($76.72) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($80.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($72.82) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,621 ($73.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,580.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,092.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.08 billion and a PE ratio of 5.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.58) per share. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.44), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($749,084.40).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

