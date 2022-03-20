Robert W. Baird Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $40.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of WRBY opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

