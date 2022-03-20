Robert W. Baird Lowers Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target to $40.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WRBY. Loop Capital cut their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.
Shares of WRBY opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87.
In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 210,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,733,076 shares of company stock valued at $93,594,978 over the last 90 days.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Warby Parker by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
