Robert W. Baird Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.70.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.40.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

