Roblox (RBLX) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) is one of 395 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Roblox to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Roblox and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 3 10 0 2.64 Roblox Competitors 2672 13244 24397 667 2.56

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $82.77, indicating a potential upside of 66.81%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.87%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -25.62% -84.32% -14.33% Roblox Competitors -126.29% -63.93% -6.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roblox and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $1.92 billion -$491.65 million -45.52 Roblox Competitors $1.80 billion $301.45 million 4.59

Roblox has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Roblox rivals beat Roblox on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

