Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Trading Up 8.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 9,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Specifically, Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mahesh Karanth sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $32,217.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $100,074. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

