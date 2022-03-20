Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RMTI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About Rockwell Medical (Get Rating)
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockwell Medical (RMTI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.