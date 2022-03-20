Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RMTI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 142,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Medical by 551.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 117,630 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

