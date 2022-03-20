Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Amgen were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.