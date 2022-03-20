Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.06 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

